City Runners compete in marathons north and south

THREE of the Newry City Runners’ team battled with Mother Nature to conquer the O’Neill’s Derry/Londonderry City Walled Marathon on Sunday. It was challenging course at the best of times but was made even worse as the runners had to fight against a strong headwind.

Nonetheless they did so - with great results. James Loughran was first home for NCR in an amazing time of 3:06:53, new NCR member Michael McGahon crossed the finish line in 3:28:04 while Karen McElroy, who was already battling an injury, proved to be a stalwart, coming home in 4:58:21.

The club would like to congratulate all three members and welcome Michael to the Newry City Runners.

From one end of the country to the other – Danny McAlinden had a long trek southbound to take part in the Cork City Marathon. Danny completed the event in a great time of 4:00:06, again running strongly in humid conditions.

Meanwhile Damian McCann, Evelyn Marsh and Aidan Trainor completed Millstone, the seventh in the series of Hill & Dale events, on Thursday evening. Congratulations to all three.

Janine Burns was in Dublin for the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon. In humid and warm conditions, Janine had a great run. Despite the heat and having to weave through the throngs of runners, Janine chopped over four minutes from last year’s time.

Congratulations to Patricia Brown, who is collecting as many PB’s as medals this year. Patricia took park in the Park Run in Rostrevor, crossing the line as first female and with a course PB of 22.23.

Please continue to support the Rostrevor Park Run event and PM their Facebook page if you are free to marshal in the coming weeks/months.