Niamh tackling Ballymena Park Run for charity

THIS Saturday eight-year-old Niamh Lemon will complete the Ballymena Park Run - as part of her money raising project for Water for Kids!

The Dundonald Primary School pupil has taken on the challenge of running all 28 Public Park Runs in Northern Ireland.

This weekend it is Ballymena’s turn to welcome the young fund raiser to town.

Her proud dad, Stephen, told the Guardian Niamh wants to complete all the runs by her 9th birthday on December 25!

Stephen volunteers to help out at the Park Runs and after Niamh had accompanied him on one occasion she decided on the fund raising venture for Water for Kids.

Niamh started her challenge back on April 13 - the Belfast Victoria Park Run.

Final one is the one at Orangefield later in the year.

* Anyone who would like to donate can do so by getting in touch with -

https://

www.facebook

.com/Niamhs-

running-Challenge

-441568203251288/