Acorns host enthralling Blue Belles 5k

LAST weekend saw Acrons AC host their annual Blue Belles 5K event.

Thankfully, the rain held off and the runners who turned out for the event enjoyed a a glorious day fit to match the scenery of Lough Fea.

BlueBelles 5k

Winners: 1st Elaine Connor (Unattached) 19.46; 2nd Suzanne Higgins (Lagan Valley) 20.11; 3rd Joanne Taggart (Sperrin Harriers) 20.44

Age category winners: Fj Emily Cotton (unaffiliated); F35 Gemma Whitehouse (Acorns); F40 Lisa SImpson (Acorns)

F45 Karen devlin (Sperrin Harriers); F50 Yvonne Moran (Unaffiliated); F55 Elizabeth Speedy (Ballymena Runners); F60 Ann McGarvey (Termoneeny) F65 Valerie Whitesmith (Roxy Runners)

Other entrants: Lisa Simpson. 21.08 1st age/cat; Gemma Whitehouse. 21.11 1st age/cat; Ilze Pastare. 21.26; Kate Semple. 21.41; Nicola Sargent. 21.49; Annemarie McKernan. 21.55; Ciara Goddard. 22.10; Marsha Abbott. 22.43; Suzanne Bigmore 23.12; Paula Kelly. 23.21; Tracey Quinn. 24.23; Frances Quinn. 24.27.

Donna Patterson. 24.44; Wendy Wensley. 25.11; Donna Muldoon. 25.52; Joanne Irwine. 26.04; Janet Park. 26.04; Ciara Quinn. 27.00; Frances Spence. 27.17; Judith Black. 28.31; Andra McKeown. 28.37; Orlagh Darragh. 28.43; Roisin Mullan. 29.15; Julie Brodison. 29.16.

Helen McToal. 29.43; Paula Rooney. 30.38; Claire Cowden. 30.44; Lynn Moore. 31.13; Diane Carey. 31.17; Alanda Greer. 32.25; Stephanie Jones. 32.43; Laura Steele. 32.51; Sandra Smyth. 32.51; Alison Steel. 33.10; Caroline Kelly. 33.34; Jacqueline Moore. 33.36; Catherine Brown. 33.57.

Louise Donnelly. 34.18; Geraldine Mallon. 34.18; Victoria Slaine. 35.02; Nadine Morgan. 41.53; Jayne Hassin-Scott. 45.22; Samantha Gates. 45.22.

Glenullin Community Group 5k/10k

Well done to Dermot Mitchell who continued his fine form by taking third at Glenullin in a time of 20.52

South Dublin 10k

Well done Eoin Hughes who had a great run at the South Dublin 10k.

He finished sixth overall in a time of 31.59.

Portaferry 10 miler

Rowan park 1:31.15

Parkruns

MUSA: Enda McKaigue 16.57; Paul Conway 17.04; Eunan Murray 19.13; Johnathan Dempsey 19.19; Ian Hobson 21.05 (pb); Brian Thom 21.05; Ben Martin 22.01; Gary McGuckin 23.02; Conor Gillespie 23.33.

Martin Conway 25.20; Tanya Shaw 25.39; Pat Mallon 25.51; Sandra Mayne 26.56; Trevor Allen 27.42; Francis McDaid 28.29; Johnny Dowie 30.01; Marina Abbott 33.42.

Portush Parkrun: Darren irwin 20.44; Gordon Linton 22.43; Rosalin Bowman 27.56; Irene Irwin 40.14

Magherafelt Junior Parkrun: James McCuckin 8.02; Grannie McGuckin 9.30; Jack Devlin 11.12 (pb); Diana Pastare 16.17