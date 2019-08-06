Acorns shine at Stanley Reid Memorial

THE big event this week for the Acorns was the Stanley Reid 5 Mile.

Conditions were very warm but good for running. Congratulations to club prizewinners, Eoin who finished second overall, Ilze who won her age group, Irene who won her age group, while Ilze, Lindsey and Laura who won the Ladies Team prize and to everyone who got new personal bests.

Results:

Eoin Hughes 26.53 (second overall); Jay Crean 31.28; Darren Irwin 31.39; Gordon Linton 33.03; Eugene McAuley 33.23 Dermot Mitchell 33.49; Ilze Pastare 35.08 PB (age group winner / Ladies Team winner) Damian Kearney 36.04 PB; Ian Hobson 36.04 PB; Hugh Hampsey 36.08; Ben Martin 36.56 (junior); Lindsey Smyth 38.02 (Ladies Team winner); Laura Crawford 38.31 (Ladies Team winner); Ryan Ferry 39.00; Conor Gillespie 40.41; Wendy Wensley 41.00; Damien Kelly 41.01; Mark Rhodes 42.10; Colin Thom 42.19; Janet Park 42.27; Rowan Park 42.31; Barry Moore 42.47; Jason Crawford 43.22; Jim Buchanan 43.54; Craig Badger 43.59; Donna Muldoon 44.06; Trea Campbell 44.47; Pat Mallon 45.10; Claire Cowden 46.55; Sandra Hunter 47.40; Chris Jones 48.09; Geraldine Mallon 52.24 PB; Catherine Brown 54.35; Alison Steel 55.15; Louise Donnelly 55.55; Judith Hall 58.00; Hollie Irwin 67.37; Irene Irwin 67.43 (age group winner); Nadine Morgan 72.07.

Run for Fionntan

Lots of Acorns took part in the Run For Fionntan at St Trea’s, Ballymaguigan.

It is a very worthy event in aid of raising funds to help cover the cost of specialist equipment for Fionntan McPeake who was recently diagnosed with a very rare eye condition.

Michael McKillop, four time paralympian, was a special guest to show his support for the event.

The Acorns’ Louise Johnston finished second lady in the 10k, Eunan was third overall in the 5k and Suzanne was third lady in the 5k and to everyone who took part.

10k – Eugene McCullagh 38.21 PB; Pat Groogan 42.57; Mark Logan 45.30; Louise Johnston 46.17 (2nd lady); Sharon Hasson 48.56; Marsha Abbott 49.55; Eugene McGovern 50.00; Robin Abbott 51.44; Judith Black 61.05; Frances Spence 62.17; Sheree O’Neill 62.17.

5k – Eunan Murray 19.48 (third overall); Darrell McKee 19.53 (pacer); Paul McGuckin 20.07; Hugh Hampsey 20.53; Kevin Bigmore 22.00 (pacer); Suzanne Bigmore 22.31 (third lady); Natasha Henry 25.48; Trea Campbell 25.54; Bridie Young 26.57; Edel Kidd 27.45; Declan Young 28.47; Bronagh Stockman 30.14; Jacqueline Moore 33.17; Mary Devlin 36.41.

Dervock Dark Hedges Half Marathon

Another fantastic win for Eoin Hughes at the Dark Hedges.

Acorns results:

Eoin Hughes 1.13.43 (1st place); Gordon Linton 1.37.45; Alan Shaw 1.39.10; Karl Murphy 1.59.45; Linda Espie 2.18.59; Colin Thom 2.22.24; Trevor Allen 2.30.57; Tanya Shaw 2.32.07; mLindsey Smyth 2.32.07; Wanda Hughes 2.32.07; Sandra Smyth 2.32.08; Donna Patterson 2.32.08.

Causeway More Than a Half Marathon

Featuring rocks, cliffs, beach, trails and road, this was a tough run in very warm sunny conditions.

Results: Brian Thom 1.54 (3rd overall); Mark Thom 1.57; Les Maneely 2.02; Gary McGucken 2.20.

Carlingford 5k

Gerard Heaney and Matthew Devlin took part in the Carlingford 5k, hosted by Glenmore AC.

Over 550 runners took part. Gerard finished in 15.54 and Matthew in 17.54, the latter setting a new personal best.

Track and Field Trophy

Matthew Devlin took part in the 800 metres race at the Ni Athletics event at the Antrim Forum.

Matthew finished in 2.14 and gained more experience racing at the distance.

Park Runs

MUSA – Vinnie McAllister 16.25 (first overall); Paul Conway 17.05 (second overall); Aaron Rush 19.00 PB; Damien Kearney 21.32; Shane Rooney 21.41; Ian Hobson 22.08; Robert McAllister 23.30; Pat Mallon 26.02; Denise Dallas 26.16; Martin Conway 26.17; Ben Martin 26.21; Andra McKeown 27.41; Paula Kelly 29.40; Roslin Bowman 29.40; Bronagh Stockman 29.56; Johnny Dowie 30.54; Paula Rooney 30.58; Samantha Gates 49.55.

Craigavon – Gerard Heaney 17.51 (first overall)

Dungannon – Marsha Abbott 22.55 (first lady)

Edinburgh – Niall Hassan 21.04

Derry – Colm MUllan 18.24

Ormeau Park – Matthew Devlin 25.51

Sixmilewater – Erika Kudrenko 26.34

Portrush – Jonathan Dempsey 20.37; Steve Dallas. 27.19 PB; Trevor Dallas. 27.20; Joanne Irwin. 28.38; Darren Irwin. 28.39; Claire Donnelly. 30.46.

Magherafelt Junior – James McGuckin 8.15 (second); Gareth Linton. 9.43; Diana Pastare 19.22.

Krakow – Kevin Darragh 22.51; Orlagh Darragh 34.12.