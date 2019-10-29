Eagles season gets underway

THE Eagles Special Olympics Club teams had another busy week of training in preparation for a busy league and games schedule which lies ahead.

The Athletics and Football guys where down in numbers this week which was a little disappointing but despite this, they put in a good session on Thursday night in the cold weather.

The Bocce teams have learned this week who their league opponents will be. The Bocce league will get underway for the club with a home match against Banbridge towards the end of November

This week the attention turns to the social calendar and a large turn out enjoy the Halloween Party on Sunday in The Gables restaurant.

It was great to see everyone enter into the spirit of things and there were some fantastic costumes with a variety of ideas.

Prizes were given for Best Dressed Boy and Best Dressed Girl plus there were also spot prizes for the best dancers and movers. The Eagles enjoyed some hot food and a disco before heading for home.

Training on Sunday

Due to the Halloween holidays this week the club has no training sessions in any of the three sports on Tuesday or Thursday.

However the coaches and volunteers hope to see a full squad for the track day in Omagh on Sunday 2pm.

This is the games select opportunity session where Athletes have the chance to change or select a track sport for the upcoming campaign.

The very important event will take place at Youthsport on the Cookstown road and all athletes should plan to attend.

The club will be joined on the day by sister club The Starbreakers from Carrickmore to add a competitive edge.