Rudolph Run set for starters orders

PREPARATIONS are well under way for the 10th annual Rudolph Run taking place this Saturday, 7 December from Eskra Community Centre at 12 noon.

The popular festive event organised by Knockmany Running Club and Eskra Community Association is back for its tenth anniversary event.

The Rudolph Run includes the 10k race and 5k run/walk with all runners, families and walkers very welcome.

This year the prize money has been boosted to more than £1,400 including the usual category prizes in 10k, Under 18 and over 18 awards in 5k, team prizes in 10k and also cash bonuses for setting 5k and 10k course records.

There will be a pre-registration night on Friday, 6 December in Eskra Community Centre from 7-9pm. The cost is £10, which includes a special 10th Anniversary Rudolph Run hat for entrants.

The organisers would also like to remind everyone that online registration is still available at Athletics NI website and on race day from 9.30 to 11.30am at Eskra Community Centre.

Parking is available in close proximity to the Community Centre with Stewards in attendance.

Everyone will be given a warm welcome with soup, mulled wine and refreshments served after the race.