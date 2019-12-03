Springwell Juniors winning medals across the country

THERE were medals aplenty for the Springwell Juniors in mid-November as they competed for the club on both sides of the border.

Three young girls - Eobha McAllister, Poppy Given and Niamh McGarry - all picked up silver medals at the Malcolm Cup XC races, Ballyclare, with some brilliant running in tough wet and muddy conditions.

Eobha was in the U13 one mile, whilst Poppy and Niamh took part in the combined U15 and U17 two-mile race.

One other junior runner, Matthew Beveridge, took a huge leap into the Mens Open four mile race, despite being only 15-years-old.

