Eagles off to flying start

THE Eagles Special Olympics Club have had another busy and this time competitive week.

The club training on Thursday was moved indoors due to the inclement weather and a large turn out was welcome to see after numbers had dipped the previous week due to a bout of ill health around the group.

Bocce

It was round one of the Special Olympics Ulster Bocce league for Eagles Green team.

The club has entered two teams this season due to the high number of players interested in the sport.

Eagles opponents on Saturday were the Transformers team from the Breffni Blues Club in Cavan.

The game was played in the new hall at St Joseph’s Donaghmore and the club extends its thanks to Peadar and all the staff for the use of this state of the art facility.

Richard Currie was up first and took a win in the singles and though it was a bit of a nail-biter, Frankie and Daniel McCrory won the doubles by the minimum margin. Cavan were short a few players on Saturday and had to forfeit the team game to give the Eagles Club a convincing 3-0 win.

This victory puts them top of the table with two rounds still to be played.

The Eagles Blue team were given bye in round one of their league and will play round two in January with a trip to Lisburn 2Gether on the 14th.

Football

The Eagles footballers should hopefully get a competitive fixture this week as their winter training continues ahead of the divisioning and league campaign also coming up in January.

Athletics

The Athletics squad will have normal training this week and look ahead to track days in January and February in preparation for the area games in June of 2020.

Christmas party

This week the club will train on Tuesday for Bocce and Thursday for Athletics and Football and then the attention turns to Santa Sunday.

This is an annual event in the Eagles social calendar and is always a great day. Final numbers are all in now and any late comers should be contacting club manager asap.

The event takes place at Quinns Corner with a visit from CK the Clown, A Christmas Bizarre and hopefully a visit from the main man himself Santa watch this space for pictures next week.