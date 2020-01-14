Sperrin Harriers Winter League action continues at An Creagan

THE hotly anticipated An Creagan 5 miler was held on Saturday. This was the third race in the club’s Winter League. The local parkruns also featured in the weekend’s fixtures.

An Creagan 5 miler

Once again, the winter weather turned up. The wind and rain provided testing conditions for this scenic event, particularly when combined with the challenging terrain.

However, this certainly did not deter high quality racing. Six men managed to finish in under 30 minutes.

Eoin Hughes (Acorns AC) took the top spot with a very impressive time of 26.39. He was closely followed by Colin Heron (Keep ‘er Lit) in 26.52. Adrian Scullion (Knockmany Running Club) took third place in 28.07.

The standard was also high amongst the ladies. Catherine Roberts (North Down AC) was the First Lady to finish. She completed the course in a time of 34.36.

In second place was Anne Paul (City of Derry), with a time of 36.04. Completing the ladies podium was Irene Clements (1Zero1) who finished in 36.21.

The host club also put in some very strong performances. The standout performers were undoubtedly those who achieved personal bests in such a gruelling race. They were Shane Curtis (35.54), Hannah Glasgow (39.45) and Joanne Fingleton (40.43).

The full list of Harriers results are as follows; Andrew Newell (29.56), Brian Bradley (33.52), Raymond Thom (34.53), Doc Martin (36.05), Kevin McCullagh (36.28), Peter Mitchell (36.48), Luke O Neill (37.08), Steven Dornan (37.15), Niall Devlin (37.33), Malcolm McCullough (38.06), Tanya Quinn (38.25), Tony O Neill (39.29).

Patricia Boyle (39.37), Michael McCrory (40.08), Nicola Gillespie (40.17), Stephen Lynch (40.19), Ellen Glasgow (40.36), Plunkett Lagan (42.32), Ellie Robinson (43.43), Dearbhla Glackin (44.25) and Sharon Lagan (49.36).

The club would like to thank the sponsor of the event, Trade Mouldings Cookstown, and all others who helped facilitate the event.

Parkrun

On Saturday morning the local Parkrun events took place. Despite the atrocious weather, a fair number of Harriers took part at both MUSA Cookstown and Dungannon Park.

At MUSA, Brendan Gildernew did well to take third place. He completed the course in a time of 19.30.

Also completing the event were Steven Fearon (20.34), Jarleth Loughran (21.05), James Hepburn (23.11), Karen Devlin (23.40), Paula Glasgow (24.12), Deirdre Conway (27.58), Damien Atkinson (29.09), Fiona Atkinson (29.11) and Gavin O'Hagan (33.12).

At Dungannon Park, Ryan Treanor put in another impressive performance, taking the top spot with a time of 18.56. Cheryl Cardwell finished in 23.10 which was quick enough to see her finish as third lady.

Also competing at the event were Patsy Hughes (23.32) and Russell Bell (25.45).

Winter League

The Sperrin Harriers Winter League continues with the Drum Manor 10k, on 1st February 2020, starting at 12 noon.

This course, located just outside Cookstown, is run through the forest, and with hills and long flat straights, it is a good test for runners of all abilities.

The Winter League has grown into one of Northern Ireland’s best loved set of trail races, attracting all types of runners from beginners to top athletes. Its popularity is testament to the picturesque venues, great atmosphere, and warm welcome that make the League so unique.

The 2 remaining League races are: Drum Manor 10k, on 1st February 2020; Parkanaur Forest 10M, on 15th February 2020.

All races are chip timed and entry is £7 affiliated, £9 unaffiliated. Tea, coffee and refreshments are served to everyone taking part.