Ballymena Runners hit the dirt

Ballymena Runners had a busy off road event at the weekend.

The club had another big turnout at the third race in the Sperrin Harriers Winter Trail series.

Almost thirty runners made the trip to An Cregan near Omagh for a 5 mile run in very wet and windy conditions.

First home for Ballymena was Mark Alexander.

Ballymena Runners also took part in the Mallusk XC on Saturday.

In the men’s 8k race Kieron Scullion finish in the top twenty with a time of 29 mins 17 seconds, closely followed by John Nicholson in a time of 30 minutes and 28 seconds.

One of Ballymena Runners youngest runners also had a top twenty finish in the 6k ladies race, with Zara Surgenor finishing in a time of 25 minutes and 56 seconds.