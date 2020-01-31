Sommer hoping to make it three-in-a-row

CASTLEDERG’S Sommer Lecky says winning the 2018 Overall Donegal Sports Star Award was something very special and a great honour.

The Finn Valley AC high jumper was speaking ahead of the 2019 awards which take place on Friday night in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

“It was a great feeling to hear my name being called out at the awards function that night. To be the judged the best sports person in the county against all the others who were on the shortlist was just amazing.

“Standing up there in front of so many people at the end of the night was a really good feeling,” the Strabane Academy pupil said.

This year there are 180 nominations in a total of 38 categories which includes nine for schools.

Lecky is one of the nominees again this year in the athletics category which she has won for the last two years.

“It’s great to see so many sports getting rewarded. It was an unbelievable event the last time.

“The room was packed and whole thing was so really well organised. When I seen that Mark English had the overall award twice, it really brought it home to me how lucky I was to be to getting that piece of crystal from Ruby Walsh.”

Sommer scooped the top honour after her 1.90m leap saw her take a high jump silver medal at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Helsinki, Finland in July 2018.

She was the first individual Irish medal winner at the games since 1994. Lecky also took part in the Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018.

She finished fifth at the European Athletics Championships last summer.

She is now preparing for the National Indoor Championship Finals next month. She will be aiming to reach the qualifying standards for both the World Indoor Finals in China in March and the August European Track and Field Championships in Paris.

In all, some 38 categories have been announced by the Donegal Sports Star committee.

The ceremony takes place this Friday night in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

The event is once again sponsored by Donegal County Council.