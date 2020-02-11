Storm Ciara no match for TRC runners

DESPITE horrendous weather conditions Termoneeny Athletes braved the elements to impress last weekend.

Omagh CBS 5K/10K

Undeterred by the prospect of storm Ciara, five TRC runners took part in Saturday morning’s CBS Omagh 5k/10k. These were both challenging courses with hills and long climbs to overcome. Thankfully, and somewhat unexpectedly the sun shone, but the wind was head on at times making running conditions difficult, but everyone ran a super race!

Results:

10K - Kerry Archibald 57:58; Andy Campbell 1:09:56; Tracy Shanahan 1:10:08; Jacqueline McGonigle : 1:11:20.

Irish XC Championships, Co. Wicklow

Tommy Hughes wins his first XC O60 title in County Wicklow!

Tommy made the 380 mile round trip to Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum on Saturday, despite suffering from a recent head cold the club are delighted for Tommy on his win. Tommy will be the first to admit that XC is not his forte but some people may beg to differ after this result!

On Saturday 1st February Denise Martin and her daughter Leona took part in the hugely popular Born 2 Run, Run Forest Run Series. This event, the seventh and undoubtedly one of the most popular in the series, took place at the beautiful Antrim Castle Gardens, taking in the ruins of Shanes Castle with spectacular views of Lough Neagh. We are delighted to see Denise out racing again this year and congratulate her and Leona on their results:

Leona Martin : 28:16; Denise Martin : 30:12.

Parkruns

Antrim Parkrun: Kevin McErlean 27:47; Paula Smith 28:42

MUSA: Tony Toner 21:01 and 18th overall - well done Tony!

Limavady: Michelle Comer 28:04.

Omagh Parkrun: Kerry Archibald 27:17.