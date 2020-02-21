Ballymena Runners take on Storm Dennis

It was a wet and windy weekend thanks to Storm Dennis, however that didn’t deter Ballymena Runners in their weekend pursuits.

Sperrin Winter Tail Parkanaur 10 mile Race

There was another great turnout from Ballymena at the final trail race in the Sperrin Winter Trail League.

The Parkanaur Forest 10 mile course comprised four laps of the trail around the forest, taking you past the stately Parkanaur House, and its gardens, and along the scenic Torrent River.

Well done at all the runners who braved the elements – and the puddles!

Carnethy 5

Congratulations to Mark Alexander who completed the Carnethy 5 in horrendous storm conditions.

This winter mountain race saw competitors cover 6 miles and climb 2,500 feet over 5 summits in the Pentland Hills, Edinburgh.

Mark also picked up the first 'overseas runner' award.

Armagh International Road Race

It was another fantastic night of racing at the Armagh International Road Races organised by Armagh AC yesterday.

As always, there were a vast number of fast times, with around 139 Men hitting a sub 5 minute time in the 5k, 52 women hitting sub 10 minutes in the Women’s 3k and another 21 men reaching sub 9 minutes in the Men’s 3k.

In the women’s 3k Zara SURGENOR posted a very impressive time of 11:31.

In the men’s 3k, the club posted; Kieran Scullion 9:21, Conor Crilly 10:27, and John Donnelly 11:44

In the Men’s 5k, James Hamilton continued to impress with a time of 15:17.

Paul Murphy on his way to his first marathon

November 22, 2019 changed everything for new Ballymena Runners recruit Paul Murphy when he was chosen to take part in the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon Experiment 26.2 Training Group.

Paul said: “This has been such an amazing experience so far and I have no doubt that it will continue to be so.

“The coaching has been brilliant from Stuart Kennedy who not only provides the training plan for us all but has the time to reply to messages we may have.

“The kit provided by Decathlon Belfast to aid our running is top quality and has been the subject of people asking questions when they see the branding for BCM 26.2 Group.

“People are genuinely interested in my training and also how I became part of the Experiment 26.2 Group. Another aspect of equal importance for me is the use of supplements & a proper nutritional plan.

“I cannot thank Sarah Trimble at Framar Health enough for this. A few tweaks here and there and I'm now properly fuelling for my long runs.

“The training is intense with a mixture of circuits and running with Wednesday being a rest day!

“I was not looking forward to the Hill Sprints but I have to admit I’m liking the discipline of knowing what needs to be done to achieve my goal of running a Marathon in my hometown.

“This cannot be done in isolation and I have not only the other 26.2 members to rely on for support but my family & running buddies from Ballymena Runners AC who bring a lot of support and this means a great deal to me.

“I receive loads of messages ranging from a ‘’well done to ‘I'm free if you want company for a run’ to even lifts to races or the gym.

“This shows me that I'm surrounded by brilliant & amazing people at Ballymena Runners who want me to achieve this amazing dream that is becoming a reality in May!”

Good luck Paul!