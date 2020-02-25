Harriers undeterred by bad weather

A QUIET week of running fixtures coupled with yet more bad weather saw a relatively quiet weekend for the runners of Sperrin Harriers.

Nevertheless, Harriers turned out with undiminished enthusiasm at local Parkruns.

Parkruns

MUSA: The standout performance from the Harriers competing was, undoubtedly, Damien Atkinson who earned a new personal best, storming home in a time of 23.45.

Kieran McHugh completed his first parkrun, putting in a strong performance with a time of 31.31.

Other notable performers were Andrew Newell and Ryan Treanor, who finished in first and third in times of 17.01 and 18.25 respectively. Equally impressive was Karen Devlin who was the third lady finisher in a time of 22.12.

Harriers also competing were Brendan Gildernew (18.38), Paul McLaughlin (19.22), Richard Fox (20.34), Damien McCaffrey (20.50), Peter Mitchell (21.08), Jarleth Loughran (22.13), Patsy Hughes (22.58), Martin Kolbohm (23.07), Tanya Quinn (23.15), Paula Glasgow (23.27), Hannah Glasgow (24.06), Ellen Glasgow (24.14), Kevin Heenan (24.34), Barry O’Neill (25.37), Ellie Robinson (26.06), Gillian Robinson (27.24), Maureen Mallon (29.35) and Carmel Fuller (32.45).

Armagh: Three Harriers took part at Armagh Parkrun. Located in the picturesque Palace Demesne Public Park, the course is two laps over an undulating course, taking in some of the woodland area.

The three Harriers all put in strong performances; Gerard Jones (24.07), Russell Bell (24.58) and Catherine Farley (26.25).