Lauren thinking about getting back on track

ELITE sprinter Lauren Roy had hopes of making the Ireland team for the World Indoor Championships in China and the Europeans in Paris - but Covid-19 stopped these in their tracks!

The 19-year-old Ballymena runner said although she is disappointed, the health and safety situation is of much more importance.

And now her thoughts are firmly focused on keeping fit and injury free as the countdown to a return to racing gathers pace.

Lauren, of City of Lisburn Athletic Club, his represented Ireland over 60 metres in the European Indoors and was part of the Irish team in the World relays.

Back in April came the news that the 18th World Athletics Indoors Championship in Nanjing, China, was off.

Next the European Championships at Charlety Stadium in Paris, which should have been taking place in August, was also shelved.

Lauren’s plans to train in America for a month also had to be put on hold.

The sprinter believes the enforced break from competition may have been a bonus!

Normally her season is rather rushed - involving the transition from indoors to outdoors.

This time, due to the coronavirus crisis, Lauren has been able to take her plans at a slower pace.

The talented teen is recovering from a busy indoor season and has been able to work on any weaknesses.

And the sprint ace says her motivation and determination, to stay healthy and injury-free, have remained the same.

Training for Lauren during lockdown has not changed that much.

With track inaccessible the Ballymena athlete has been working out at a local grass pitch.

Her coach, Adam McMullen, is kept busy analysing her training videos - and reporting back to her.

And her strength and conditioning workouts take place in her make-shift gym at her house.

Lauren said she knows that the pandemic will not last for ever, so she wants to be in tip top shape for when training and competition returns.

The sprinter’s list of Personal Bests are -

60m-7.39i, 100m-11.92 and 200m-24.32.