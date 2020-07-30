Athletes back on track for the 10,000m Championships

ATHLETICS NI have seen a record-high entry to the NI & Ulster 10,000m Championships, as a total of 48 athletes take to the Mary Peters Track on Friday July 31.

As one of the first races back on the track post-lockdown, the event is highly anticipated and with some of Northern Ireland’s top local runners taking part, it is set to be an exciting comeback to athletics.

Proving that age is not a deterrent, 61 year old, Tommy Hughes, will be taking to the track in the new club colours of Strive Racing Club, along with 62 year old, Norman Mawhinney from Scrabo Striders in Race 1 at 6:30pm with a total of 22 competitors.

They will be joined by North Belfast Harriers and Runner Beans podcast host, Gerard Heaney, with teammates Conor Curran, David Hamilton and Mark McAvoy.

Race 2 at 7:20pm will be the turn of the Women’s event. City of Derry Spartans’ and Marathon Potential 2024 squad member, Catherine Whoriskey will be up against Inishowen AC’s Sarah Kelly and Armagh AC’s Eimear Nicholl along with North Belfast Harriers pair April Clarke and Natasha Hewitt, and Finn Valley AC’s Cassie Lagan.

Last year’s gold medallist, Eoin Hughes (North Belfast Harries) will be joined by his fellow Marathon Potential Squad members, Scott Rankin (Foyle Valley AC); John Black (North Belfast Harriers); Conan McCaughey (North Belfast Harriers) as they take part in the third and final race of the day at 8:10pm.

They will be joined by last year’s silver medallist, Vincent McKenna (North Belfast Harriers); City of Derry Spartan’s Declan Reed and City of Lisburn AC’s James Edgar, to name a few.

The event will be the first outdoor Track & Field Championship of 2020 and is a welcome return to athletics.

Spectators will be allowed at the event, however, the grandstand and area in front of this will be restricted. To ensure the safety of everyone taking part, spectators, athletes and coaches are asked to keep to the social distancing guidelines.

Find out more here: https://athleticsni.org/Fixtures/Track-and-Field/NI-and-Ulster-10000m-Open-Track-Championships

If you plan to attend the event, please check out Coronavirus Guidelines here: https://athleticsni.org/Coronavirus-Advice