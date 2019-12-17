Traders threatened with court action as BID Manager reveals plans to spend £1.2m on town centre improvements

COLERAINE traders, who have not contributed to the Business Improvement District (BID) partnership, face court action if they don't pay up by tomorrow (Wednesday, December 18).

Letters have been sent to around 150 informing them that if they don't contribute within the next 24 hours they will be referred to the Small Claims Court.

The correspondence has been branded “heavy-handed” by one angry trader and “shameless” by a local councillor.

A BID is a joint initiative between a local authority and traders aimed at improving a designated area and funded in whole - or part - by a levy on commercial ratepayers. Businesses pay between £50 and £6,000 annually, depending on their size, for five years.

Meanwhile BID Manager Jamie Hamill has revealed plans to spend £1.2m on town centre improvements in the next five years and urged traders who haven't paid up to help make a difference.

