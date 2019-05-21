Style fit for a bride at the Save the Children fashion show!

THE SAVE the Children shop on Ann Street Ballycastle has just launched their brand new bridal and occasions boutique after a two year project came to fruition.

The charity received a grant from the Co-Op and set about transforming their first floor into a top of the range boutique!

The doors were opened at the end of last month when they marked the occasion with a fashion show, music by Petra Allen and Brian O'Kelly as well as treating their guests to a delicious spread of food. Wine and cheese was offered and a fabulous raffle that was supported by many of the local businesses raised £353 for Save the Children.

The shop now boasts a new and nearly new wedding and formal dress section as well as men's suits and little girls holy communion and flowergirl dresses.

The shop manager and volunteers want to thank the Ballycastle and surrounding community who supported the event very well.

Why not pop in between 10am and 4.30pm Monday to Saturday for a look yourself!