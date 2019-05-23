Big Dog's in town for Blues on the Bay

PICTURESQUE Warrenpoint is once again set to play host to some of the world’s leading blues and jazz performers for the 21st International Guinness® Blues on the Bay Festival.

Running from May 22-27, the festival attracts thousands of music loving locals and tourists with many coming from across the globe to visit the renowned festival.

Celebrating its 21st anniversary, the International Guinness® Blues on the Bay Festival will truly come of age this year as it hosts six days of 100 free breath-taking blues and jazz gigs, music workshops and jamming sessions.

Featuring amazing international blues musicians from across the globe and closer to home, this award-winning festival grows from strength to strength.

This year festival fans will be treated to a musical extravaganza featuring international blues legends including Argentinian singer, guitar and trumpet player, Vanesa Harbek, and Chicago's guitar blazer, Big Dog Mercer.

Other highlights include showcases for emerging musicians on the Bluesberry Fringe and a wealth of established pros in the international blues festival circuit - Pat McManus, Rab McCullough, Ronnie Greer, Mirenda Rosenberg, The Unholy Gospel Band, Freedom 35’s, Rev Doc, Ralph McLean, Green Tangerines and The Bluez Katz Blues Band.

Paul Callan, Diageo Northern Ireland, said: “The International Guinness® Blues on the Bay Festival is an annual highlight for thousands of visitors from across Ireland and overseas. Guinness has been supporting the festival for the last 21 years and it is a great fit for our brand with talent, passion and fun always on show.

“At Diageo we are committed to playing our part in helping to expand Northern Ireland’s tourism and hospitality offering and The International Guinness® Blues on the Bay Festival plays a key role in doing exactly that.

“We take great delight in seeing how the festival continues to evolve and special thanks must go to the bars, restaurants and hotels in Warrenpoint and the surrounding area for their help and continued support of Diageo and this event.”

Commenting on the 2019 programme, Event Director, Ian Sands added: “There is definitely something for everyone at the International Guinness® ‘Blues on the Bay Festival, as we combine top-class international jazz and blues performers along-side Warrenpoint’s renowned restaurants and friendly hospitality hosts.

“Tourists coming to the event will be truly spoiled for choice, quality and top-notch blues music.”