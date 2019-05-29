Glen goes for gold with fitness apprenticeship

GLEN Myles has made his passion his profession after completing an apprenticeship in fitness and personal training through Strabane Training Service (STS).

Now working full-time at Pure Gym Derry with a level 2 qualification as a fitness instructor and level 3 in personal training, Glen is winning at life doing what he loves most.

Glen, 20, from Magheramason, said: “I had done work experience at the gym where I was a member but then I dropped out of school so I contacted Warner Mullen at STS because I had heard he was good if you wanted to do something in sport.

“When I was 16, I lost a lot of weight through having a personal trainer, I really looked up to the trainer and that’s how I found my love of going to the gym and wanted to pursue it as a career.

“Your job should be what you enjoy and this is the best place to do personal training, what would be the point in going to university to learn about it when you can do it? University will always be there if I want to go later.

“When I first started, I also had a part-time job so it was tight going but I enjoyed it and it was interesting too. Warner is really good at his job. In the gym, you just get stuck in because the qualifications are so practical, you gain so much knowledge just from doing the job.

“The apprenticeship is such a good set up. The classroom wasn’t really my kind of thing, this is much more hands-on. Warner gives so much support and makes it very straightforward. I’ve been in Pure Gym since January 2018 and it’s a brilliant job with a lot of potential. Being a personal trainer is not a lifetime career but I’m going to benefit from it now in my peak years and then when I’m older I’ll look for something else but it will have to be an active job and the qualifications and experience from my apprenticeship will be to my advantage.

“I would definitely recommend the apprenticeship route to others, it’s a great avenue to go down and really lets you know if something is right for you.”

Strabane Training Service (STS) is a dynamic and forward thinking training organisation which specialises in apprenticeships. They operate in several council areas and work alongside some of the best companies in Northern Ireland to provide apprenticeship skills and qualifications to their employees.

Courses are tailored so that the apprentice and the employer get the best fit and tutors use a variety of delivery and assessment methods to keep the programme relaxed and the participants engaged.

STS has been delivering Skills and Training for 41 years and takes great pride in watching the progression of the young people they have helped.

It delivers Training for Success to 16 and 17-year-old students across three sites in Strabane and involves a blend of classroom learning and work placements.

ApprenticeshipsNI is a programme which is delivered to people aged between 16 to 24-years-old who are working a minimum of 21 hours per week. Tutors visit the apprentices at their workplace to deliver and assess units and the Apprentice earns a wage whilst doing this programme.

Qualifications are available in sports, childcare, bricklaying, joinery, industrial painting, hair / beauty / barbering, retail skills, business administration, painting and decorating, customer services, IT and warehouse & storage.

One-to-one delivery means that education is accessible to everyone.

STS is one of several training organisations working with Derry City and Strabane District Council as part of its Apprenticeship Campaign.

Tina Gillespie, Skills Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, wants to highlight the importance of apprenticeship opportunities for young people in the Council area. She said: “The Council is working very proactively with a number of education providers, private training organisations, careers service and companies to encourage people to avail of apprenticeship opportunities that exist across the Council area. The promotion of apprenticeships is a key element of the education and skills outcomes set out in the Council’s Strategic Growth Plan and overseen by the Education and Skills Partnership.

“The Education and Skills Delivery Partnership (ESDP) was established as an outcome delivery partnership under the Strategic Growth Plan, to support the education and skills ambitions outlined in the plan. Along with our partners, we are supporting employers to secure and develop the skills they need to increase productivity, and enable individuals to find fulfilling employment and progress in today’s competitive and dynamic world of work.

“Apprenticeships encourage young people to look at vocational options for training in their chosen profession through on-the-job training, study, an industry-recognised qualification and earning a wage.

“We are delighted at Glen, he will encourage more young people to look at the many apprenticeship opportunities that exist across many sectors, from engineering and law, to construction and fashion design.”

Contact STS Training at 3-5 Abercorn Square, Strabane, tel : 02871 382438 or: info@strabanetrainingservices.com

