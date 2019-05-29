St Columba's PS Clady is awarded its sixth Green Flag

ST Columba’s Primary School in Clady has been awarded its sixth Eco-Schools Green Flag by the environmental charity ‘Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.’

St.Columba’s did not have to take part in an assessment visit to be awarded its sixth Green Flag as the school has achieved ‘Ambassador Eco-School’ status.

Yvonne Lecky, data waste officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council, presented the certificate and Green Flag to the eco-committee on Wednesday last.

Yvonne congratulated the school on achieving its prestigious award for the sixth time and for being an excellent example of good practice for the eco-schools programme.

She added: “St Columba’s aims to make environmental awareness and action an intrinsic part of the life and ethos of the school.”

Ruth Van Ry, from Keep NI Beautiful, praised the pupils and the staff for their continued hard work and dedication to the programme and said that the flag was truly well deserved.

Colette Maguire, principal, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded our sixth Green Flag. It recognises the special role of St Columba’s eco-committee in helping drive the eco-schools programme within our school and how it empowers the pupils to become eco-leaders.

“This award is an important and fitting recognition of the efforts of our whole school community in looking after our environment.”

Edel Quinn, Year 7 and chair of the school’s Eco-Committee, commented: “I am proud to be the chairperson on our eco-committee. In our school we all work together and take an active part in improving our environment for future generations.

“I will be leaving St Columba’s in June but I will take with me everything I have learned in our eco-programme and I will continue to care for the environment.”