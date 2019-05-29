Strabane Academy's technician scoops top STEM award

A SCIENCE technician at Strabane Academy has scooped a top award for Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) teaching.

David Wilders won the award for Excellence in STEM Teaching (technicians and support staff) at the annual Enthuse Celebration Awards held last week at Stormont.

The awards are presented each year to recognise the impact that teachers and technicians have on their students, colleagues, schools and colleges.

Congratulating Mr Wilders on his award, a school spokesperson said: “Mr Wilders works diligently throughout the year to enrich STEM subjects for not only our pupils to avail of but also our feeder primary school pupils.

“This award was much deserved, congratulations. We wish him the best of luck for the final in London.”

The awards are a celebration of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) across all STEM subjects.

“Successful applicants, whether individuals or institutions, enrich STEM subjects within the institution and extend the impact of their work into wider communities,” the awards organisers stated.

Elsewhere, Gearóid Ó Deoráin, a teacher at Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh, Strabane, was also in attendance at the event.

He was a nominee in the Enthuse Award for Excellence in STEM Teaching (primary) category, which was ulitmately won by Marlena McCrory, Killyman Primary School, Dungannon.