Armoy children graduate 'miniversity'

PRIMARY schools in the village of Armoy have been celebrating success with the Miniversity careers programme at their graduation ceremony this week, thanks to funding from the Housing Executive.

Miniversity Causeway Coast, in partnership with Armoy Community Association, has been working with Armoy Primary School and St Olcan’s Primary School over ten weeks to share their careers programme.

This unique project provides advice to children of primary school age, encouraging them to consider careers they may wish to pursue whilst learning digital technology.

The graduation event, held in Armoy Primary School, congratulated the children on their hard work and celebrated the learning with a slideshow exhibiting their work to the audience of parents and local representatives.

The 10 week Miniversity Causeway Coast is run by Alex Clarke and Sheelagh Murphy. Michelle Owens Gregory of Miniversity spoke at the graduation event and provided certificates for the children who took part.

She said: “Our Miniversity programme allows children to learn about the many different careers available in a fun and interesting way.

“We used several different ICT programmes over the project, such as Microsoft Publisher, Word Excel, PowerPoint, as well as email and internet safety and some computer coding. The children get so much inspiration and advice on what they would like to do when they’re older, and the ideas they create during the lessons are amazing.”

Gerry Burns, Secretary of Armoy Community Association, is thrilled at the impact the careers programme has had on the children. He said:

“What a success this has been for our young people. The children really thrive on this type of interactive education and take the learning home to their families and friends, which expands the learning and engages our community.

“I’m delighted the whole community has benefitted from this project. Our children are now equipped with the knowledge to pursue careers that might not have been routinely considered in a rural area.

“Many thanks to the Housing Executive for providing this funding. We would love to roll out this project in our schools every year!”

The Housing Executive’s Noeleen Connolly, said:

“This is a great careers programme for younger children that benefits everyone in Armoy.

“We should watch this space for future architects, vets, engineers and YouTubers, to name a few!”

The Principals of Armoy Primary School, David Dunlop and Maria Kennedy of St Olcan’s Primary School, have been monitoring the Miniversity project closely, and are keen to see it evolve. David said:

“This is an excellent programme. Children eagerly absorbed the new ICT skills, and are much more informed about the many careers they could consider.

“Many thanks to Armoy Community Association, the Housing Executive and Miniversity for the opportunity to empower our children to be future leaders of Armoy and beyond.”