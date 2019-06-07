Clady School takes top accolade in Rotary Club's annual choir competition

THE Rotary Club of Strabane-Lifford’s eighth Annual Primary/National Choir Competition took place recently at Strabane Academy and was considered a great success by all of the schools who participated.

The club would like to acknowledge and thank all who had supported them in this year’s competition.

A spokesperson said: “The club has been running this choir competition since 2012 and it is a tribute to the members of the club that they have been able to keep it going since then.

“The motto of Rotary is ‘Service above Self’. Service to the local, national and international communities on vocational, educational, charitable and humanitarian grounds. They have a strong youth activities service programme promoting interview skills, young musicians, young photographers, young writers, ambassadorial scholarships and youth exchange programmes between countries.

“The Rotary Club is so passionate about this choir competition as it epitomises Rotary values by providing such opportunities. They would hope all this might strike a chord with the local community and encourage recruitment.

“This competition could not have happened without the support and enthusiasm of the participating schools, teaching staff and their pupils. They sincerely thank all the schools for taking part in this year’s competition and over the past eight years, especially the pupils who had all the hard work rehearsing and then performing on the evening of the competition.

“They also wish to express thanks to the principal of the Strabane Academy, Mr David Hampton and his staff, adjudicator Derick Weir, compere Miss Suzanne Brown and the principals, staff, musical directors and accompanists of the participating schools.

“The Rotary Club wish to acknowledge the contributions made to the success of their choir competition in previous years by Evish Primary School and Glenmornan Primary School. Unfortunately, the closure of these two schools means they won’t be competing in their competition in the future and the club would like to thank their principals and staff over the years for their contribution to the education of the children in the two rural areas and wish the present staff well for the rest of the career wherever they may be in the future. The club’s best wishes also go out to all the pupils of these two schools who have been relocated.”

Results of the 2019 Rotary Annual Primary/National School Choir Competition: Overall winner; St Columba’s Primary School, Clady, winning soloist; Angel McCosker, Strabane Controlled Primary School, junior section winner; St Catherine’s Primary School, Strabane, large school winner; St Mary’s Primary School, Strabane senior choir, small school winner; St Mary’s Primary School, Cloughcor and exceptional achievement; Knockavoe School and Resource Centre, Strabane.