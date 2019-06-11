Do you want to be a heritage helper?

HEART of The Glens; Causeway Coast and Heritage Trust has launched its new Heritage Volunteer Action Programme for the summer months ahead.

A host of organisations and local community groups with an interest in local heritage, attended the launch event which took place at Tiveragh View, Allotments in Cairns, Cushendall.

Guests stayed to enjoy the first training event about pond creation and management and to help with the Cairns Allotment Group around the community garden and allotments.

The CCGHT Heart of the Glens Heritage Helpers summer programme offers a host of opportunities to get involved in enhancing the built, natural and cultural heritage of The Glens and coastal villages.

It is part of a series of Heritage Helpers Volunteering 2019 Programmes funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund that aim to create opportunities to suit all ages and backgrounds to become involved in the heritage on their doorstep.

Volunteering is a fantastic way to immerse yourself and enjoy our Glens’ heritage.

At each volunteer event there will be training and expert help on hand. In addition, Laura McAuley Outreach and Volunteer officer will coordinate specialist heritage training for those wanting to get a handle on skills such as stone walling, woodland management and wildflower meadow creation.

If you are interested in volunteering in the beautiful Glens of Antrim and their villages please get in touch with Laura McAuley on 02820752100 or email laura@lps.ccght.org