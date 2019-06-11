New townland maps unveiled

LAST week saw a double celebration at Barnish Primary School!

The pupils, in collaboration with St Mary’s of Rathlin held their annual sports day.

Amongst the sporting achievements on the day a special presentation also took place.

In 2018 the Barnish PS pupils joined in a five-week program with Carey Historical Society in an ongoing project entitled the ‘Place-names and Field-names of Culfeightrin’.

The Society brought in Jo Mc Quillan to facilitate and teach the art of wet felting to the pupils as an after-school project.

Carey Historical Society Chairperson Kevin Mc Gowan said: “This was part of a larger project based in the parish of Culfeightrin where our volunteers and members have engaged with as many people as possible over the last two years including local families and farmers.

“We wanted the next generation to be an intrinsic part of this. We secured a little funding from various sources to collect the names and features of the local town-lands, field-names to collate and then later this year, publish a book with our findings and work.

“We had to think of a unique way to engage with the children and we thought that history through craft was something new and quirky.

“I would like to thank Barnish Primary School, the local kids and their families and all our volunteers who helped and contributed.

“Also, a special thanks to Jo Mc Quillan and Margaret Kerrigan - without their help we wouldn’t have been able to complete the map.”