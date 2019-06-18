Almac Group Fun Run raises over £5,000 for Southern Area Hospice

FOLLOWING the huge success of the inaugural Almac Fun Run in 2018, the event grew to bigger and better numbers.

Over 400 people, made up of both Almac employees and non-employees, took part in 5K and 10K races at Craigavon Lakes. As a result, the Almac team has proudly presented an impressive £5,025 to the Southern Area Hospice.

Awards were distributed by Dr Robert Dunlop, President and Managing Director, Almac Clinical Services, to Owen Carlton and Siobhan Watters who had the best times in the male and female 10k races, and Nigel Grier and Breige Russell who completed the male and female 5k race fastest.

Those finishing in silver and bronze positions in the races were also congratulated on the day (list below).

Elaine Gibson, Almac’s Global Travel & Events Manager, said: “We are so proud that our second Almac Fun Run attracted an even higher number of runners this year, who helped us raise such a fantastic total once again for such an important local charity - the Southern Area Hospice.

“The money raised will go towards funding their vital services, which provides specialist palliative care to patients with cancer, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis and AIDS, as well as providing much needed, and greatly appreciated support, to their relatives and carers.

“We are very appreciative to all those who helped make the Almac Fun Run a roaring success including Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, Athletics NI, ChampionChip Ireland, St Johns Ambulance Service, the marshals and Sound Function.

“I would also like to say a very special thank you to Emma Overend who helped coordinate the entire event and ensure the smooth running from start to finish.

“Finally, a huge congratulations to our winners! With the event having grown this year, I look forward to welcoming many more people to the starting line for what will hopefully be an even bigger Almac Fun Run 2020.”

10K winners (male): 1st Owen Carlton, 2nd David Hughes, 3rd Ryan Hamilton

10K Winners (female): 1st Siobhan Watters, 2nd Louise Jones, 3rd Emily Sands

5K Winners (Male):1st Nigel Grier, 2nd Jamie Knipe, 3rd Rioghan McClean

5K Winners (Female): 1st Breige Russell, 2nd Paula Jackson, 3rd Wendy Wensley.