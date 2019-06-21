St Catherine's PS hosts first 'Guest Tea' event

by Ciara Maguire

ST Catherine’s Primary School has hosted a hugely successful and first ever ‘Guest Tea’ event.

It was hosted by the school’s PTFA and held in St Patrick’s Hall on Friday, June 8.

School principal, Bridget Wilders, has offered a “sincere thanks” to everyone who supported the event and to those who hosted a table to help raise funds for the school.

The school has now revealed that a grand total of £1,755 was raised at the event.

“The night was such a success due to the hard work of our PTFA and also due to the talents of our children ably directed by our staff,” Mrs Wilders said.

“Special mention to Mrs D Doherty, music leader and FS choir leader, Mrs S Vaughan, KS1 choir leader, Mrs Deery, KS2 choir leader, Ms Edel Strawbridge, EA strings tutor, Mr Derek McGillian, EA brass tutor, Miss C Hutton, Year 1 teacher, non-teaching staff, who hosted a table and also helped with children, Mrs Bernie Allen, chair of the Board of Governors, who all represented our school so well on the night, giving of their time! Very much appreciated.

“Thanks also to our community guests; Euphoria Cheerleading Group and to the pupils of Holy Cross College and Class Act. Their contribution to our night’s entertainment was invaluable.

“Special thanks also to Friends of Knockavoe for hosting their table. Parents, pupils, staff, governors and community were all working together – the spirit of family and community. What St Catherine’s is all about!”