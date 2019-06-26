Alley Theatre wins facilities management award for second year running

THE Alley Arts and Conference Centre in Strabane has received a leading facilities centre management quality award for the second year running.

The Quest UK Quality Scheme is an independently accredited, industry-recognised tool, which encourages continuous improvement in the management of facilities, improving quality and delivering excellence.

The Derry City and Strabane District Council facility was assessed in several aspects of management including health and safety, customer care and experience, housekeeping, team and skills development, marketing, accessibility, community involvement, programming, event management, maintenance and environmental management and was awarded the Quest Plus standard of excellence accreditation this year.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Michaela Boyle presented the award to the theatre’s staff where she congratulated all of the team at the venue.

“I am delighted that the Alley Arts and Conference Centre has won this prestigious award for the second year running” she said. “The Quest accreditation is designed to measure how effective organisations are at providing high quality customer service and is widely recognised as the benchmark for quality in facility management.

“Visitors to the Alley, whether for business at the conference centre or on a social occasion viewing the art gallery or attending a performance, regularly comment on the professionalism of the staff and how well the facility is maintained – so it is therefore no surprise that they have been formally recognised again this year.

“This award is also testament once again to the dedicated work by the team at the Alley to be the best they can be and to make sure the public have the best possible user experience – and I would warmly congratulate them on this fantastic achievement.”

‘Delighted’

Jacqueline Doherty, venue manager, added: “We are delighted to receive this award for the second year running. We are continuously improving our service at the Alley and giving customers, performers and artists the best experience possible.

“I am so proud of our team at the Alley who always give 100 per cent, who continue to work extremely hard in providing a high standard of service.

“This award further highlights our commitment to promoting an accessible and inclusive venue for our visitors – ensuring that we create opportunities and programming for everyone and that we meet all our customers’ needs to create a positive cultural experience, no matter what you decide to attend at the Alley.”

The building is a state-of the-art theatre complex, art gallery, conference centre and visitor information centre offering top quality arts entertainment and welcoming community performing arts groups, local schools and artists from all over the world.

It has a full arts development programme, conference facilities, café with bar facilities and Studio 1 Craft Collective shop. The centre is also recognised as one of the leading arts and conference venues in the North West of Ireland.

For a full programme of events, opening hours and events listings, including information on the ‘Access for All Scheme’ and inclusion provisions at the venue visit www.alley-theatre.com or call 028 71384444.