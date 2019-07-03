Ireland's only 'Halloween Hay Sculpture Trail' set to return to Strabane

BE part of the fun, get creative and get people talking about our area in Ireland’s only ‘Halloween Hay Sculpture Trail’.

Freakish monsters, ghouls and ghosts are set to return for the biggest and best trail yet around Strabane town and district.

Schools, businesses, youth groups, farmers and community groups are all encouraged to get involved in this fun and innovative venture attracting thousands to the area.

The first of its kind in Ireland, established in 2017, the unique trail is extremely popular with families and has seen visitors flocking from near and far to take ‘selfies’ with outlandishly scary witches, creepy spiders, vampires, pumpkins and more.

Festival and events officer at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ashleigh Devine said: “We’re over the moon to be bringing the Hay Sculpture Trail back for Halloween 2019, which has been a huge success due to the groups that have previously been so innovative in creating oversized masterpieces.

“Last year the town and district attracted thousands of visitors to the area over the month of October.

“What is so unique about the trail is that it’s a ‘spooktacular’ free family day, to get out in the autumnal weather, bring a picnic, take selfies and have a bit of craic with all the weird and wonderful characters!”

She continued: “Every year we love the involvement of the local community and businesses and how they enhance the trail.

“I would be delighted to welcome new groups, businesses, schools, farmers to get involved this year. It’s a really fun initiative and a great way to promote your area or business as visitors flock in.

“It’s easy to get involved, just contact myself for further information. We can also offer support through an artist, which can go out to your area and help with ideas and the creation of your sculpture if required.”

Hay sculptures and artworks created for the 2018 Trail included the iconic ‘Tinnies’ in Strabane dressed up as ‘Witches & Warlocks’ with accompanying ‘black cat’ and ‘frog’ sculptures.

‘Room on the Broom’ and Harry Potter-inspired sculptures were are also on display at the North West Regional College’s Strabane campus designed by children from St Catherine’s Primary School and created by students at the college.

Newtownstewart was also one of the 12 locations on the 2018 Trail and was taken over by a number of freaky characters with a Halloween theme – including a vampire, skeleton and bat.

If you’re interested in getting involved this year or would like further information on the Halloween Hay Sculptural Trail please contact Ashleigh Devine on 02871 253253 or email Ashleigh.devine@derrystrabane.com