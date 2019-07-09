Ballycastle gymnast meets five times world medalist!

NINE-year-old Helen McBrearty has been doing gymnastics since she was the tender age of three and she won The Most Promising Pre-School Gymnast Award.

She is now in the Green Team at Sika Gymnastics Club in Coleraine.

Sika has many amazing gymnasts within it, some of whom have represented Northern Ireland in England which Helen aspires to do.

Helen's mother, Aisling, explains: “Helen started competitive gymnastics in December 2016 and in March 2017 won two gold and a bronze to become the Level three All Around General Gymnastics champion in Northern Ireland.

“In 2018 she moved into Women’s Artistic Gymnastics and competes across Northern Ireland and also in the Irish National Series Championships in Dublin where she has won Silver on beam.

“She has an amazing group of coaches and team mates who are so supportive of each other, and as she trains for eight hours a week, they have become a second family to us.”

Recently Helen was among those who met five times world medalist Morgan Hurd.

The 17-year-old was in Ireland as part of a training camp and took time out to enjoy a BBQ at Harry's Shack in Portstewart, organised by the Sika Club.