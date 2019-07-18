Hundreds attend the first ever Tattoo in the Square

G-Mac excited about week ahead
RATHFRILAND’S first ‘Tattoo in the Square’ has been hailed as being one of the best events to be staged in the centre of the market town for many years.
Organisers of the event were left overwhelmed by the support and encouragement received following the event.
Rathfriland District LOL No3 Secretary, John Murray, spoke on behalf of the District Lodge.
“We knew the Tattoo idea would receive the support of both participants and spectators, but we are overwhelmed at the vast numbers of people who travelled miles to see our local bandsmen and women perform.
“So far we have received great support for all of the events we planned and we thank both the public and local businesses for their support and encouragement.”
When asked if there would be another Tattoo in the Square, John said: “There’s a lot of work organising events of this scale on a voluntary basis, but there appears to be the interest and support locally do so something like this again in the future.”