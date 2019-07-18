Hundreds attend the first ever Tattoo in the Square

Members of Pride of The Hill Flute Band take to the arena during the inaugural ‘Tattoo in the Square’.

Erne Stafford and Elizabeth Newell of Vera and Ernie’s coffee shop sold lots of the Duchess of Cornwall’s favourite homemade fudge at the ‘Tattoo in the Square’.

Host David ‘Scottie’ Scott with fellow Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland staff members Yasmine Masotti and Dr Jonathan Mattison, author and curator of the Museum of Orange Heritage

Sisters Katie and Carley Johnston gave the Tattoo in the Square a huge thumbs up.

The combined ranks of the pipes and drums of Carson Memorial, Closkelt, Drumlough, Gransha, Lisnamulligan and Moneygore Pipe Bands play in front of a huge crowd which had gathered for the inaugural ‘Tattoo in the Square as part of the 2019 Twelfth July Celebrations in Rathfriland.

Formed in 1911 Grallagh Unionist Flute Band, under the leadership of Bandmaster Mark Bronte, gave rousing renditions of familiar traditional tunes during their participation in ‘Tattoo in the Square.

Highland Dancers from the Kirknarra School of Dance, Kilkeel entertained the vast crowd.

The homegrown talents of vocalists Rebecca McDowell and Aimee Glenny from Kilkeel, gave stunning performances of songs including ‘The Mountains of Mourne’ and ‘Rathfriland on the Hill'.

‘Scottie’ keeps co-host Gail Graham’s strength up, with some of the Duchess of Cornwall’s favourite Vera and Ernie’s homemade fudge during the inaugural ‘Tattoo in the Square’ organised by Rathfriland No.3 District in partnership with Culture Beat.