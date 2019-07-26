Local Young People take part in Youth Council Active Citizenship Project

YOUNG people from Waterfoot, Cushendun, Ballycastle and Corkey will be volunteering across the Glens, as part of the Youth Council Active Citizenship Project throughout the summer, with guidance from the Education Authority’s (EA) Youth Service.

Along with support from Causeway Coast and Glens Council, EA and Causeway Youth Council have been meeting weekly in Sheskburn Recreation Centre, and excitement is building as they plan how they can make a real difference to where they live.

Young people will be supporting their communities and developing leadership skills, as they carry out activities aimed at improving local areas, including being involved in Armoy’s Summer Scheme; Rathlin’s Together: Building a United Community (T:BUC) Camp and Cushendun Festival week.

For more information on the Youth Council Active Citizen Project, contact Tara McHugh-Logan by email tara.mchugh@eani.org.uk or telephone 028 20769145 / 07894295031.