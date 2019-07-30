UFU celebrate contribution of women in agri-food industry

THE Ulster farmers’ Union is delighted to announce details of an exciting new partnership with Women in Business (WIB). For generations, women have played a vital role in the agriculture sector and the UFU has chosen 2019 to recognise and celebrate the contribution of women in the Northern Ireland agri-food industry.

Women in Business aim to equip women with the skills they need to start and grow their own business, or develop their careers allowing them to rise into senior management and leadership roles. This new membership will allow female UFU members to avail, attend and take advantage of the services and events that WIB provide.

Commenting on the new membership UFU deputy president Victor Chestnutt said, “In Northern Ireland we have a unique farm family structure. In the majority of these operations women play a pivotal and imperative role in not only the day to day operation of the farm business, but in other important tasks which often go unnoticed. It is important that we take the time to recognise, celebrate and appreciate their contribution. Creating links with WIB will provide female members with the opportunity to grow their businesses and careers further. This exciting new partnership with WIB is just one of many activities and events that the UFU have planned during 2019.”

With Brexit fast approaching and a solution to avoiding a no-deal situation still to be found, Mr Chestnutt is encouraging more female members to get involved with the UFU to help shape the future of Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry.

“A no-deal Brexit poses very real and significant challenges for our industry. To survive in this ever changing and increasingly competitive market, we must all tackle it head on. The UFU aims to serve, promote and protect the interests of all members, and I would encourage more female members to get involved in their local UFU group and central policy committees and take advantage of the opportunities the UFU can provide for them,” said the deputy president.

Anyone requiring more information on the UFU’s exciting new partnership with WIB is asked to contact UFU Headquarters on 028 9037 0222.