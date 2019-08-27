St Killian's students celebrate top GCSE results

FOLLOWING on from last week’s excellent A level results the staff and GCSE students have delivered the best set of results in the college’s tenth anniversary.

92% of students achieved 5 A*-C, with 85% achieving 5+A*-C, including English and Maths.

Furthermore, they are proud that 77% of students attained 7+ A* - C grades including English and Maths.

Top achievers include Niamh Walsh with 9A* 1A, Caoimhe, Philpott 6A* 4A, Maria Maginnis 6A* 3A, Cathal Hynds 5A* 5A, Euan McSparron 5A* 5A, Keeva O’Mullan 5A* 4 A, Cara Lemon 4A* 6 A, Conor O’Hara 4 A* 6 As Samantha Clarke 3A* 7A, Ciara Healy 3 A* 7A and Claire Conlon 10 A.

However, pride of place goes to their top achievers Anna Ewings and Sienna Taggart who each achieved an impressive 10 A*.

The two girls have done themselves proud achieving across a range of STEM and Humanities subjects.

Anna will study A levels in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and PE while Sienna will study Biology, Chemistry, English Literature and History for A Level and with this very strong foundation at GCSE the sky is the limit for their ambitions.

