Mayor visits cross-community Sperrin Summer Scheme at Donemana

MAYOR of Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC), councillor Michaela Boyle, has visited the cross-community ‘Sperrin Summer Scheme’ at Donemana Presbyterian Hall.

The Mayor was welcomed at the scheme by DCSDC’s Good Relations officer, Pauline O’Neill, and met volunteers and some of the children from across the Sperrin District Electoral Area (DEA) who took part in the week’s activities.

Speaking afterwards, the Mayor said: “I was delighted to attend the Good Relations summer scheme in Dunamanagh on Thursday. It was great to see participants from across the rural Sperrin DEA areas involved - an inclusive summer scheme with lots on offer for the young ones.

“From workshops on Indian culture, peace building through music, flags emblems and identity kits and all sporting activities covered.

“Speaking to the children they told me they had an amazing week and did not want it to end. Lots of new friendships were made. Well done to everyone involved.

And thank you I really enjoyed my time taking part.”