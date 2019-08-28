Music for Men programme to run at Lisnafin

THE Music for Men programme will be beginning in Lsinafin Community Centre next month under the tuition of local professional musicians.

A spokesperson: “Statistics show that men, especially older men, are underrepresented in the arts.

“This project aims to encourage men to engage in the arts to gain the confidence to express their musical and creative ability regardless of their experience.

“For some older men who are retired this project will give them the opportunity to meet new people and have new experiences helping to reduce social isolation whether as a result of the loss of a partner, family moving away or caring for a loved one.

“Hopefully those who engage in this project will continue to remain involved in music and maintain friendships created through their participation.”

The project will commence on Friday, September 6, in Lisnafin Community Centre from 12noon to 3pm during September.

Refreshments will be provided free of charge. No experience is required and no booking is required, just call into the centre.

“If you have an instrument bring it with you,” the spokesperson said.

This project is funded by the Department for Communities and administered by Strabane Neighbourhood Health Improvement Project.

For more information ring Lisnafin Community Centre on 028 71880658.