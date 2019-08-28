Strabane student secures place on prestigious US business scholarship programme

STRABANE student Ornait Reilly is off to study in the USA this month.

She will be among 54 students from across Northern Ireland on British Council’s prestigious Study USA programme.

The programme enables students to study business or STEM subjects for a year in American colleges, across 34 states, helping to develop their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

The Ulster University student, who currently studies Accounting with Information Systems, will spend the next academic year at Lebanon Valley College, Pennsylvania.

The British Council, which is the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, manages Study USA on behalf of the Department for the Economy.

Since its formation in 1994, the initiative has sent over 2000 students from Northern Ireland to all four corners of the United States where they have successfully completed a year studying

Speaking about the programme was Jonathan Stewart, director, British Council Northern Ireland, who said the experience will be a fulfilling one for all the programme paryticipants.

As well as making new friendships, it will improve thier employability skills.

Speaking this week, he said: “I am confident that the students departing for the US this year will be great ambassadors for Northern Ireland and will help to further important long-term links and connections between the two countries.

“Through Study USA, students will have the opportunity to not only enhance their employability skills but also develop intercultural skills, which will help them to prepare to work in a global economy.

“We wish them every success, and trust that new connections and friendships will be developed in the year ahead.”

Study USA is just one of many international opportunities available through British Council Northern Ireland.

For more information visit http://nireland.britishcouncil.

org

Or, you can email them on opportunity@britishcouncil.org or follow on Twitter BCouncil_NI or Facebook.

Applications for Study USA 2020/21 will open in late autumn.