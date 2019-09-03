Ballycastle’s Puffin Gallery selected as ‘small biz 100’

An Art and High End Crafts gallery from Ballycastle has been selected as one of 100 trail-blazing small businesses in the official count-down to Small Business Saturday, which takes place across the UK on December 7 2019.

The Puffin Gallery is one of this year’s ‘Small Biz 100’, a selection of small businesses drawn from every corner of the UK that reflect the vibrancy of the UK’s 5.6 million small businesses.

This year’s Small Biz 100 features a range of unique independent businesses each contributing to their communities and offering something different, including The Puffin Gallery, founded in 2017 by Brigitte Le Boulleur-Spotten and Robert Spotten.

The Puffin Gallery is an artist led gallery which promotes the work of artists and craft designers from Northern Ireland as well as promotes arts and crafts in the community.

The Puffin Gallery joins hundreds of previous Small Biz 100 businesses, which have been announced by the iconic campaign since its UK launch in 2013.

Day one of the Small Biz 100 count-down kicks off with The Butchers Social, from Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire, with The Puffin Gallery being placed in the spotlight on September 30, where it will be celebrating by organising different artists demonstrations and launching a new jewellery range.

Co-Founder of The Puffin Gallery, Brigitte Le Boulleur-Spotten said: “We are delighted to have been selected as a small biz 100. We work hard to promote the wonderful work of our talented artists and craft designers in Northern Ireland as well as promote creativity in our community.

“We want to thank our customers and followers for their great support. This is a gallery which is led by artists for artists, our ethos is to treat our artists fairly and facilitate the growth and development of their business in the best way we can.”