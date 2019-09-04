Clady village preparing to host fun-filled community festival this weekend

ALL roads lead to Clady this weekend as the village gears up for its much-anticipated festival.

Taking place this Sunday, September 8, Clady Festival will see a packed weekend of fun activities for all the family to enjoy organised by Clady Cross Community Development Association.

Among the highlights of the entertainment will be a 10K run/jog and a 5K walk.

Entry for adults is £8/8 euro, family for £20, under-16 £5 and walkers £5. Registration is at 9.30am at Clady Community Hall with the race starting at 11am.

There will be category prizes and chip timing. The Perpetual Cup will be presented to the senior winners. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Elsewhere there will be a traditional sports and family fun day taking place at Urney GFC grounds with a fancy dress parade for all ages starting at 1pm..

Races include a three-legged race, sack race, egg and spoon race, wheelbarrow race, mothers race, fathers race and the ‘Parish Mile’.

Other highlights include games, giant inflatables, parish tug-of-war, throw the wellie, a penalty shoot and quoits – and much more!

The ‘Clady Crufts’ show will start at 2pm with pre-registration from 1pm.

There will also be burgers, ice-cream, tea and a refreshments tent. “This will be a fun-filled day for all the family,” a spokesperson said.

Rounding up the fun will be the annual Soapbox Derby with the first race starting from Tullymoan Road at 6pm. Entry is £10 and safety helmets must be worn.

The Perpetual Cup will be presented to the winners with a prize for ‘best soapbox team’.

Music on the street will be provided by Planxty Folk at 9pm.

For more details, see the posters that are being circulated online or visit Clady Cross-Community Development Association’s Facebook page.

A warm welcome awaits everyone in Clady this weekend!