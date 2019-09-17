Smooth waters for Third Rotary Dragon Boat Challenge

BALLYMONEY Rotary Club hosted its third Dragon Boat Challenge on the River Bann at Drumaheglis Marina on Saturday.

The weather was kind and 16 teams competed from 10.30am until 2.30pm in a series of races leading to semifinals and a final to decide the winner of this year’s trophy.

This year’s final was a repeat of last year with Roseyards BB taking on Finvoy Young Farmers. Finvoy were successful once again - by a whisker - and have their hands on the trophy for another year.

Teams included local schools such as Dalriada, Ballymoney High and Limavady Grammar.

*For full report and page of pics see this week's Chronicle.