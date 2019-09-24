Pulmonary Fibrosis fundraising event at Solas raises £1,300 for vital research

THE Antrim Area Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group Members, based at Antrim Area Hospital would like to express their gratitude to the local community including business for their attendance and contribution of raffle prizes.

A spokesperson said: "We had a very successful day in raising awareness and also £1300 was donated towards research into Pulmonary Fibrosis.

"The money raised on Saturday will be added to the money raised in Cushendun last Saturday and to what we raise in the upcoming events: Quiz Night Junction 1 at Starbucks Wednesday, September 25 from 7pm; 80’s night on October 5 at Hunters Ballyvoy.

"We also have a raffle running throughout the month. The draw for the raffle will be made on October 30, at Fern House, Antrim Area Hospital at approximately 5pm."

Any sporting or non-sporting clubs who would be interested in sponsoring the charity and wear their T-shirts to promote awareness and raise funds for research during any of their activities are kindly asked to make contact with representatives from the charity.