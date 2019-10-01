Squirreltober in the Glens

THE Glens Red Squirrel group go from strength to strength with another exciting month of events.

The group feel that Squirrel awareness week was not enough to highlight the Red within the Glens of Antrim, so they have a full month of events across October.

Five years running Squirreltober helps highlight the plight of our local red squirrels within the Causeway coast and Glens area.

Join The Glens Red Squirrel Group Rangers on October 6 to hear about the work they have been doing over the last 10 Years to save our local Red Squirrels and squirrels across N.Ireland.

Come along to Ballycastle forest at 2pm (car park at bottom of Fairhill Street) and see if you can spot a Red Squirrel on the Ballycastle Forest Red Squirrel Safari.

See what is on offer on one of the longest established Red Squirrel Safari trails.

Not suitable for prams.

Duration: 2 hours -2.5 hours

Footwear: Bring warm clothing and suitable footwear. Text Daniel to book on 07742841273.