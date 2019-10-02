New children's show 'Hatch' set for the Alley Theatre

FIDGET Feet Aerial Dance company are excited to bring their brand new children's show ‘Hatch’ to the Alley Theatre on Saturday, October 5 and Sunday 6.

If you loved ‘The Elves and the Shoemaker’ and ‘ Strange Feathers’ then you will be amazed by ‘Hatch’.

A story of transformation and new beginnings the show is full of Fidget Feet’s unique blend of music, comedy, theatre, contemporary dance, and aerial dance.

Hatch weaves Irish language, Irish dancing, music, comedy, theatre, contemporary dance and aerial dance into this wonderful story for 4 to 10 year olds.

It tells the story of Bláithín, she loves caterpillars, moths and butterflies. She joins her Uncle Rusty on an adventure to find Pearl, the most extraordinary butterfly with the most exquisite colourful wings. Learn all about two little caterpillars and their journey to fly as moths and butterflies.

Children will have the opportunity to make their very own caterpillars in an art workshop before going into the performance, sitting up close to the action on stage.

Don’t miss it on Saturday, October 5 at 1pm and 3pm and Sunday, October 6 at 2pm and 4.30pm.

Tickets are £6 and £20 for a family of four. They available from the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com