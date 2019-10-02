Ballycastle residents celebrate 'blooming marvellous' garden

PEOPLE living at Glenshesk Court in Ballycastle are celebrating their recent success in a Northern Ireland wide gardening competition run by local housing association, Clanmil Housing Group.

The tenants picked up the award for the best garden at an independent living housing scheme at a special celebration at Malone House in Belfast.

The Clanmil in Bloom competition is run each year by Clanmil to acknowledge and reward those tenants who take a keen interest in keeping the green spaces around their homes looking the very best they can. It also gives tenants with green fingers and a passion for gardening a chance to showcase their handiwork.

Sean T Traynor, who lives at Glenshesk Court said;

“We are just delighted to have picked up the award for Best Independent Living Scheme Garden at this year’s Clanmil in Bloom Awards. It’s brilliant to know that our efforts in growing and maintaining our garden have been noticed especially since this year’s competition was particularly stiff! Thanks to everyone who helped out with our garden at Glenshesk Court. We will definitely enter again next year with even more enthusiasm.”

Tim O’Malley, Community Development Manager at Clanmil, said: “Every year the number and standard of Clanmil in Bloom entries increases, and this year the judges had a really hard job choosing the winners from some great gardens.

“Congratulations to everyone who helped create and maintain the fabulous garden at Glenshesk Court. We were really impressed by the clever and unique ideas used to make it a truly remarkable space for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to see what you’re planning for next year!”

The overall winner of Clanmil in Bloom this year was Cullingtree Meadows in Belfast, a scheme for people living with Dementia. Other winners on the day included Slemish Court and Raglan Place, both in Ballymena and Felden in Newtownabbey. A special award, the George Glen Star Gardener, went to Albert Reid and James Moran at Clooney Terrace in Derry/Londonderry.