Time to paint the town pink!

RATHFRILAND businesses, schools, clubs and societies are being asked to turn the town pink for the month of October to help local charity Cancer Focus Northern Ireland raise breast cancer awareness.

The special Pink Takeover will take place during the month of October with a host of celebrations, including a visit from the Cancer Focus Keeping Well Van on Saturday, 26 October to the Milestone.

Cancer Focus NI is urging businesses to turn their window pink and we’re asking everyone to get involved. You could have a pink non-uniform day at your school. Could your club organise some pink-tag rugby or a pink football match?

Or why not keep it simple and show your support by holding a pink-themed coffee and catch-up with friends or by taking one of our pink collection pots or sponsorship forms help raise breast cancer awareness this October.

Barbara Long, community fundraising officer, Cancer Focus NI, said: “I am thrilled the people of Rathfriland are choosing to support our charity in this way.

“No matter who you are or what you think you could do to help we would love to hear from you!

“Our month of businesses turning pink will not only increase breast cancer awareness in the area but will raise funds to help support services and local breast and ovarian research.

“Cancer now affects one in two people and over 13,000 cancer diagnoses are made in Northern Ireland every year. Cancer Focus NI is here to help patients and families all across Northern Ireland who are affected by cancer, by offering a wide range of support services including counselling, art therapy, a bra-fitting service and much more.

“All the money raised through this Pink Takeover will help to fund these vital services and local research. So what are you waiting for, get in touch and let us know how you plan to turn pink!”

The Pink Takeover will kick off this Saturday, 5 October and will run for the entire month. To find out how you, your business, club or school can get involved or to find out more, contact a member of the Rathfriland Cancer Focus fundraising group.

This year a total of £5385.54 was raised at the annual Castlewellan walk while £1520 was raised at Rathfriland’s 10k. The group would also like to thank Tom and Ann McAvoy for their kind donation.

Anyone who has concerns about cancer can speak to a specialist nurse on the Cancer Focus NI free NurseLine, 0800 783 3339.