'Strictly Ballymena' dancers ready for tango in the night at Tullyglass!

WITH just days to go, it's time for all dancers taking part in Bravehearts NI 'Strictly Ballymena' to really up their game and put those extra hours of practice in.

More than 1,400 tickets have been sold for the big night which takes place on October 19, 2019 at Tullyglass House Hotel, beginning at 7.30pm sharp.

The theme of the show is Halloween Spooktacular, so we'll be sure to see some terrifying tangos, spine-chilling salsas and jittery jives - it's sure to be a real thriller!

Any supporters or audience members are encouraged to join in the fun and come in fancy dress, with Party Zone at Greenvale Street offering 10% off to anyone who shows their Strictly ticket.

Programmes will also be on sale and purchase of a programme enters you into a raffle for an amazing hamper which includes a laptop!

Voting on the night will consist of A Judges' Choice and The People's Choice.

Once all dances are finished the dancers will have a bucket to go around the audience.

Whomever has the most in their bucket will be crowned The People's Choice.

DIG DEEP

Dig deep to support your dancer!

Most of you will recognise some familiar faces in the line-up and it is hoped the event will bring Ballymena together with a collaboration of local clubs, societies and businesses.

Ballymena United Football Club Manager, David Jeffrey, will be turning his attention from fancy footwork on the pitch to twinkle toes on the dancefloor as he referees the dances.

Also on the judging panel is veteran television presenter Jackie Fullerton, Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Beth Adger, as well as actress Alison (Alexandra) Ford from Give My Head Peace.

VITAL WORK

This is the first dance event hosted by the local charity which aims to raise both awareness and funds to help them carry out their vital work.

Strictly Ballymena will be hosted in association with Ballroom Blitz NI.

The event will be cross community event with dancers being paired from more than 20 clubs within the Ballymena area.

Dancers have been trained by professional dancers for two hours per week in the six weeks leading up to the event.

Strictly Ballymena is running in association with BallroomBlitz sponsored by Harry Dunlop Refrigeration and Unite the Union Ballymena branch.