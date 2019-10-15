Historic European success for Cloughmills Community Action Team

‘Library of Things’ scheme triumphs against thousands of entries

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson presents Patrick Frew from Cloughmills Community Action Team with the European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR) award

A PROJECT developed by Cloughmills Community Action Team has been named as the first ever Northern Ireland winner of a prestigious Europe-wide award.
 
The ‘Library of Things’ scheme, where people can borrow DIY, household and gardening items instead of having to buy them, was selected in the Association/NGO category at the annual European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR) awards ceremony, triumphing against thousands of other entries.

EWWR aims to promote waste reduction and recycling among individuals, community groups, schools, businesses and public bodies. By setting up its unique library, Cloughmills Community Action Team was praised for challenging consumption habits and reducing the number of tools and appliances which ultimately end up in landfill sites.

