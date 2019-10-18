Heart attack survivor Jimmy celebrates 10 years volunteering

BALLYMONEY man Jimmy Walker has been given a special recognition award by British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland after completing his tenth year volunteering for the charity.

Having volunteered for more than a decade, Jimmy has helped raise £100,000 for the charity and raise valuable awareness. Affected by heart problems himself, he has never let that get in his way.

Jimmy explained, “I had my heart attack on Christmas Day 2001 and was later diagnosed with irreversible heart failure. It pushed me to the edge; my life was going to be so different, my future uncertain. But I chose to step back and look ahead, not down. This thing wasn’t going to take anything more from me. I started volunteering for BHF Northern Ireland and haven’t looked back. I am really proud to support the work that they do in Northern Ireland.”

Head of BHF NI Fearghal McKinney said, “We are extremely proud to have Jimmy’s support. It really is invaluable. We receive no government funding meaning that all of our work is funded by the general public and by businesses. That means without people like Jimmy, we simply could not sustain our life-saving work. We therefore want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Jimmy for his years of dedication and look forward to continuing to work together to beat heartbreak forever for Northern Ireland.”

BHF NI are largest independent funder of heart and circulatory disease research in Northern Ireland. BHF’s invaluable support has allowed more than 65 per cent of post primary schools in Northern Ireland to do CPR training using their training kits and also helps fund BHF NI projects like the Miles Frost service at Belfast City Hospital. Over the past two years the BHF NI funded nurse has supported 584 local patients as they received the screening and treatment they need to prevent sudden death from an inherited heart condition.

If you would like to follow in Jimmy’s footsteps and fundraise or volunteer for BHF NI, please contact Órla Clarke on clarkeo@bhf.org.uk or 077 1406 9129.

