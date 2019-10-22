St John Ambulance cadets hold 'restart a heart' event

ST JOHN Ambulance Ballymoney Cadets took part in Restart a Heart, on Tuesday October 15.

They invited parents and friends to join them in their training and learn CPR, see how a defibrillator works, demonstrating the recover position and much more.

This is part of a UK wide initiative to help raise awareness of how even the smallest amount of knowledge can make the difference in an emergency.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said: “Nearly 30 people turned up to take part and get their hands on with the CPR dummies and talk to Unit Leader, David Hurst, about the training the Cadets do and the skills they are acquiring.

“This was a highly successful night and we would like the thank Ta McTaggart the Unit Leader of the Adult Division and Rhona Laverty the Assistant Unit Leader of the Adult Division along with the Cadet Assistant Unit Leaders Rhonda McBride and James Gault.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to come out and support this event we hope you all enjoyed it as much as we did.”

If you would like more information on the Ballymoney Cadets please message them via their Facebook page “St John Ambulance Ballymoney Cadets” or Contact David Hurst on 07783426552